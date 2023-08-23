J.P. Crawford vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:25 AM AKDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
J.P. Crawford, with a slugging percentage of .342 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the hill, August 23 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Looking to place a prop bet on J.P. Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs White Sox Player Props
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has 103 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .378.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 61st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 10th and he is 101st in slugging.
- In 63.3% of his 109 games this season, Crawford has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.
- In 10 games this season, he has gone deep (9.2%, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate).
- In 27 games this season (24.8%), Crawford has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (8.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 49 games this year (45.0%), including multiple runs in 16 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|52
|.271
|AVG
|.254
|.384
|OBP
|.372
|.407
|SLG
|.404
|17
|XBH
|19
|5
|HR
|5
|19
|RBI
|20
|46/37
|K/BB
|42/34
|0
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.82 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (176 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kopech (5-11 with a 5.12 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 24th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went four innings, allowing nine earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.12, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .228 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.