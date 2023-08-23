The Seattle Mariners and Josh Rojas will hit the field against the Chicago White Sox and Andrew Benintendi on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Mariners are the favorite in this one, at -210, while the underdog White Sox have +170 odds to win. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 9.5 runs.

Mariners vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -210 +170 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 5-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Mariners' last 10 games. The average over/under established by oddsmakers in Seattle's past four contests has been 8.2, a run during which the Mariners and their opponent have hit the over every time.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have won 57.3% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (47-35).

Seattle has gone 11-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter (84.6% winning percentage).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Mariners have an implied win probability of 67.7%.

Seattle has played in 126 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-58-4).

The Mariners have a 4-10-0 record ATS this season (covering only 28.6% of the time).

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-28 37-27 23-19 47-34 53-40 17-13

