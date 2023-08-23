George Kirby and Michael Kopech will each get the start when the Seattle Mariners and the Chicago White Sox face off on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 2:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 11th in MLB play with 160 total home runs.

Seattle is 16th in MLB, slugging .413.

The Mariners' .242 batting average ranks 20th in the majors.

Seattle is the 11th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.7 runs per game (598 total).

The Mariners rank 14th in baseball with a .322 on-base percentage.

The Mariners strike out 9.9 times per game, the second-worst average in MLB.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Seattle's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.

Seattle's 3.71 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 1 WHIP in the majors (1.178).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners will send Kirby (10-8) to the mound for his 25th start of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.23 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 150 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Thursday, the righty tossed six innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Kirby heads into the game with 17 quality starts under his belt this season.

Kirby will try to continue a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.3 frames per appearance).

He has made five appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 8/18/2023 Astros W 2-0 Away Bryce Miller J.P. France 8/19/2023 Astros W 10-3 Away Logan Gilbert Framber Valdez 8/20/2023 Astros W 7-6 Away Emerson Hancock Hunter Brown 8/21/2023 White Sox W 14-2 Away Luis Castillo Touki Toussaint 8/22/2023 White Sox W 6-3 Away Bryan Woo Mike Clevinger 8/23/2023 White Sox - Away George Kirby Michael Kopech 8/25/2023 Royals - Home Logan Gilbert Brady Singer 8/26/2023 Royals - Home Bryce Miller Jordan Lyles 8/27/2023 Royals - Home Luis Castillo - 8/28/2023 Athletics - Home Bryan Woo Luis Medina 8/29/2023 Athletics - Home Bryce Miller Ken Waldichuk

