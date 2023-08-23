How to Watch the Mariners vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 23
George Kirby and Michael Kopech will each get the start when the Seattle Mariners and the Chicago White Sox face off on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 2:10 PM ET.
Mariners vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners rank 11th in MLB play with 160 total home runs.
- Seattle is 16th in MLB, slugging .413.
- The Mariners' .242 batting average ranks 20th in the majors.
- Seattle is the 11th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.7 runs per game (598 total).
- The Mariners rank 14th in baseball with a .322 on-base percentage.
- The Mariners strike out 9.9 times per game, the second-worst average in MLB.
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Seattle's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- Seattle's 3.71 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 1 WHIP in the majors (1.178).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Mariners will send Kirby (10-8) to the mound for his 25th start of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.23 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 150 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the righty tossed six innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Kirby heads into the game with 17 quality starts under his belt this season.
- Kirby will try to continue a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.3 frames per appearance).
- He has made five appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/18/2023
|Astros
|W 2-0
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|J.P. France
|8/19/2023
|Astros
|W 10-3
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Framber Valdez
|8/20/2023
|Astros
|W 7-6
|Away
|Emerson Hancock
|Hunter Brown
|8/21/2023
|White Sox
|W 14-2
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Touki Toussaint
|8/22/2023
|White Sox
|W 6-3
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Mike Clevinger
|8/23/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Michael Kopech
|8/25/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Brady Singer
|8/26/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Jordan Lyles
|8/27/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|-
|8/28/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Luis Medina
|8/29/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Ken Waldichuk
