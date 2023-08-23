On Wednesday, August 23 at 2:10 PM ET, the Seattle Mariners (71-55) visit the Chicago White Sox (49-77) at Guaranteed Rate Field. George Kirby will get the call for the Mariners, while Michael Kopech will take the mound for the White Sox.

The White Sox are +180 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Mariners (-225). Seattle is a 2.5-run favorite (at +110 odds). The over/under for the matchup is set at 9.5 runs.

Mariners vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (10-8, 3.23 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (5-11, 5.12 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mariners vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Wanting to wager on the Mariners and White Sox game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Mariners (-225), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Mariners win, and you bet $10, you'd get $14.44 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will J.P. Crawford hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Mariners vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have been favored 82 times and won 47, or 57.3%, of those games.

The Mariners have gone 10-2 (winning 83.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Seattle has a 69.2% chance to win.

The Mariners played as the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and finished 5-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total eight times.

The White Sox have come away with 28 wins in the 85 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The White Sox have a mark of 2-2 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Mariners vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Teoscar Hernández 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+120) Ty France 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+195) 0.5 (+100) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+120) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+190)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1600 7th 3rd

Think the Mariners can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Seattle and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.