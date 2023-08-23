Top Player Prop Bets for Mariners vs. White Sox on August 23, 2023
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 2:50 AM AKDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners visit the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Luis Robert and others in this matchup.
Mariners vs. White Sox Game Info
- When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
J.P. Crawford Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Crawford Stats
- J.P. Crawford has 103 hits with 26 doubles, 10 home runs, 71 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .263/.378/.406 so far this year.
Crawford Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|Aug. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at White Sox
|Aug. 21
|0-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 8
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Angels
|Aug. 6
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Robert Stats
- Robert has collected 122 hits with 30 doubles, a triple, 33 home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 67 runs with 16 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .268/.324/.556 so far this season.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Aug. 20
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Aug. 19
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Rockies
|Aug. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Vaughn Stats
- Andrew Vaughn has 24 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 31 walks and 64 RBI (111 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .256/.319/.431 so far this year.
- Vaughn brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a home run, two walks and two RBI.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 22
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Rockies
|Aug. 20
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|6
|at Rockies
|Aug. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Aug. 18
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Cubs
|Aug. 16
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
