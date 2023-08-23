Wednesday's contest that pits the Seattle Mariners (71-55) against the Chicago White Sox (49-77) at Guaranteed Rate Field is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Mariners. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on August 23.

The probable pitchers are George Kirby (10-8) for the Mariners and Michael Kopech (5-11) for the White Sox.

Mariners vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Mariners 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 8-1-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

The Mariners have won 47, or 57.3%, of the 82 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Seattle has won 10 of its 12 games, or 83.3%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 69.2% chance to win.

Seattle has scored 598 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Mariners' 3.71 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Schedule