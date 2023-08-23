Ty France and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (60 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Chicago White Sox and Michael Kopech on August 23 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the White Sox.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Ty France At The Plate

France is hitting .257 with 30 doubles, 10 home runs and 34 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 116th in the league in slugging.

France will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .273 in his last outings.

France has gotten at least one hit in 61.8% of his games this season (76 of 123), with more than one hit 33 times (26.8%).

In nine games this season, he has hit a long ball (7.3%, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish).

In 30.9% of his games this year, France has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 54 games this season, with multiple runs 13 times.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 60 .256 AVG .258 .339 OBP .341 .423 SLG .350 24 XBH 16 7 HR 3 30 RBI 21 44/17 K/BB 48/17 1 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings