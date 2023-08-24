Ezi Magbegor and the Seattle Storm (10-23) will visit the Indiana Fever (9-24) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday, August 24. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Indiana enters this matchup after an 83-73 victory versus Phoenix. The Fever's leading scorer was Kelsey Mitchell, who ended the game with 28 points and four assists. With Jewell Loyd (26 PTS, 5 AST, 42.1 FG%, 2-8 from 3PT) contriburing the best performance on the team, Seattle lost 102-79 against Chicago. Magbegor also added 13 points and five assists to the effort.

Fever vs. Storm Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Fever (-135 to win)

Fever (-135 to win) Who's the underdog?: Storm (+110 to win)

Storm (+110 to win) What's the spread?: Fever (-2.5)

Fever (-2.5) What's the over/under?: 162.5

162.5 When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Twitter, FOX13+, and Prime Video

Storm Season Stats

On offense, the Storm are the second-worst squad in the league (78.3 points per game). On defense, they are seventh (83.6 points allowed per game).

Seattle is fourth in the WNBA in rebounds per game (34.9) and worst in rebounds allowed (36.2).

This season the Storm are worst in the league in assists at 17.6 per game.

In 2023, Seattle is second-worst in the league in turnovers committed (14.2 per game) and seventh in turnovers forced (13.1).

Beyond the arc, the Storm are third-best in the WNBA in 3-pointers made per game (8.4). They are fifth in 3-point percentage at 34.7%.

Seattle is eighth in the league in 3-pointers allowed (7.6 per game) and eighth in 3-point percentage defensively (35.5%).

Storm Home/Away Splits

At home the Storm are not as good offensively, averaging 73.8 points per game, compared to 83.8 on the road. But they are better defensively, allowing 80.8 points per game at home, compared to 86.9 away.

This season Seattle is averaging fewer rebounds at home (34.3 per game) than on the road (35.5). And it is allowing more at home (38.2) than away (33.8).

The Storm average 3.4 fewer assists per game at home (16.1) than on the road (19.5).

At home, Seattle commits 14.8 turnovers per game, 1.3 more than on the road (13.5). It forces 14.4 turnovers per game at home, 2.8 more than on the road (11.6).

At home the Storm sink 7.2 treys per game, 2.7 less than on the road (9.9). They shoot 32.3% from beyond the arc at home, 4.9% lower than on the road (37.2%).

Seattle concedes fewer 3-pointers per game at home (7.5) than on the road (7.7), but allow a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.0%) than away (34.8%).

Storm Moneyline and ATS Records

The Storm have won eight, or 28.6%, of the 28 games they've played as underdogs this season.

The Storm have a record of 8-18, a 30.8% win rate, when they're set as an underdog of +110 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Seattle has beaten the spread 17 times in 32 games.

Seattle has an ATS record of 15-11 as a 2.5-point underdog or greater.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 47.6% chance of a victory for the Storm.

