Al-Riyadh versus Al-Ittihad Club in a Saudi League Soccer match is a game to catch on a Thursday soccer slate that features plenty of compelling matchups.

Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Riyadh vs Al-Ittihad Club

League: Saudi League Soccer

Saudi League Soccer Game Time: 1:45 PM ET

1:45 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Fordham vs Sacred Heart

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG

MSG Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Oregon State vs UC San Diego

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Copa Sudamericana Soccer: América-MG vs Fortaleza

League: Copa Sudamericana Soccer

Copa Sudamericana Soccer Game Time: 5:50 PM ET

5:50 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Copa Sudamericana Soccer: Liga de Quito vs São Paulo

League: Copa Sudamericana Soccer

Copa Sudamericana Soccer Game Time: 5:50 PM ET

5:50 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer: Stanford vs Creighton

League: College Soccer

College Soccer Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Utah State vs Utah

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Washington vs Santa Clara

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Concacaf Caribbean Cup: Defence Force FC vs Cavalier FC

League: Concacaf Caribbean Cup

Concacaf Caribbean Cup Game Time: 7:56 PM ET

7:56 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer: Oregon State vs Florida International

League: College Soccer

College Soccer Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Copa Libertadores: Fluminense vs Olimpia

League: Copa Libertadores

Copa Libertadores Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Concacaf Caribbean Cup: Cibao FC vs Pantoja

League: Concacaf Caribbean Cup

Concacaf Caribbean Cup Game Time: 8:56 PM ET

8:56 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: New Mexico vs Cal State Fullerton

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Concacaf Central American Cup Soccer: Real España vs Diriangén

League: Concacaf Central American Cup Soccer

Concacaf Central American Cup Soccer Game Time: 9:56 PM ET

9:56 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Stanford vs San Francisco

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: UCLA vs Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Fresno State vs UC Santa Barbara

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer: Washington vs South Florida

League: College Soccer

College Soccer Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

