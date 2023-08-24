The Seattle Storm (10-23) will turn to Jewell Loyd (24.1 points per game, first in WNBA) when they attempt to knock off Kelsey Mitchell (17.4, 15th) and the Indiana Fever (9-24) on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Twitter, FOX13+, and Prime Video.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Storm vs. Fever matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Storm vs. Fever Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Twitter, FOX13+, and Prime Video
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Storm vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Fever Moneyline Storm Moneyline
DraftKings Fever (-4) 161.5 -166 +140 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Fever (-3.5) 161.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Fever (-3.5) 161.5 -175 +135 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Fever (-2.5) 162.5 -140 +110 Bet on this game with Tipico

Storm vs. Fever Betting Trends

  • The Fever have put together a 16-15-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Storm have put together a 17-15-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • Indiana has covered the spread once when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
  • When playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this season, Seattle has an ATS record of 15-11.
  • In the Fever's 32 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.
  • So far this year, 14 out of the Storm's 32 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.