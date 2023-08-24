The Seattle Storm (10-23) will look to Jewell Loyd (24.1 points per game, first in WNBA) when they attempt to beat Kelsey Mitchell (17.4, 15th) and the Indiana Fever (9-24) on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Twitter, FOX13+, Prime Video, and FACEBOOK.

Storm vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Storm vs. Fever

Seattle scores an average of 78.3 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 84.8 Indiana gives up to opponents.

Seattle has shot at a 40.8% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points fewer than the 44.6% shooting opponents of Indiana have averaged.

The Storm are 5-4 when they shoot higher than 44.6% from the field.

Seattle is knocking down 34.7% of its shots from beyond the arc, which is 3.0 percentage points fewer than the 37.7% Indiana's opponents are averaging on the season.

The Storm are 6-6 when shooting above 37.7% as a team from three-point range.

Indiana and Seattle rebound at around the same rate, with Indiana averaging 0.6 fewer rebounds per game.

Storm Recent Performance

The Storm are putting up 78.5 points per contest in their last 10 games, compared to their season average of 78.3.

While Seattle is ceding 83.6 points per game in 2023, it has bettered that mark over its previous 10 games, allowing 77.6 points per contest.

In their previous 10 games, the Storm are sinking 7.4 three-pointers per contest, 1 fewer threes than their season average (8.4). They also sport a lower three-point percentage over their last 10 games (33.9%) compared to their season average (34.7%).

Storm Injuries