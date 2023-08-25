J.P. Crawford vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:29 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
J.P. Crawford, with a slugging percentage of .342 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, August 25 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has 103 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .378.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 68th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks ninth and he is 104th in slugging.
- Crawford has reached base via a hit in 69 games this season (of 110 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.
- Looking at the 110 games he has played this season, he's homered in 10 of them (9.1%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Crawford has driven home a run in 27 games this year (24.5%), including more than one RBI in 8.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 45.5% of his games this season (50 of 110), he has scored, and in 16 of those games (14.5%) he has scored more than once.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|53
|.271
|AVG
|.249
|.384
|OBP
|.371
|.407
|SLG
|.396
|17
|XBH
|19
|5
|HR
|5
|19
|RBI
|20
|46/37
|K/BB
|45/36
|0
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Royals' 5.08 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (161 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Royals will send Singer (8-9) out for his 26th start of the season. He is 8-9 with a 5.04 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 139 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander went 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (5.04), 47th in WHIP (1.364), and 43rd in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers.
