On Friday, Josh Rojas (.432 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 131 points above season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) against the White Sox.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas has 15 doubles, two home runs and 21 walks while batting .242.

Rojas is batting .409 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Rojas has gotten a hit in 36 of 72 games this season (50.0%), including 16 multi-hit games (22.2%).

In 72 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.

In 33.3% of his games this season, Rojas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 37.5% of his games this season (27 of 72), with two or more runs nine times (12.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 10 .214 AVG .324 .267 OBP .359 .286 SLG .514 1 XBH 3 0 HR 2 1 RBI 7 3/1 K/BB 9/2 0 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings