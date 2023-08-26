J.P. Crawford vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 6:29 AM AKDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Saturday, J.P. Crawford (.451 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points above season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 3-for-4 in his previous game against the Royals.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has 106 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .382.
- He ranks 56th in batting average, ninth in on base percentage, and 93rd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Crawford has picked up a hit in 63.1% of his 111 games this season, with at least two hits in 26.1% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 11 games this season (9.9%), homering in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25.2% of his games this season, Crawford has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (8.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 45.9% of his games this season (51 of 111), with two or more runs 17 times (15.3%).
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|53
|.281
|AVG
|.249
|.393
|OBP
|.371
|.429
|SLG
|.396
|18
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|5
|20
|RBI
|20
|47/38
|K/BB
|45/36
|0
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.10).
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 162 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- The Royals will send Lyles (3-14) out for his 25th start of the season. He is 3-14 with a 6.01 ERA and 93 strikeouts through 139 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty went eight innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (6.01), 36th in WHIP (1.263), and 53rd in K/9 (6).
