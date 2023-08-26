On Saturday, J.P. Crawford (.451 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points above season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 3-for-4 in his previous game against the Royals.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has 106 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .382.

He ranks 56th in batting average, ninth in on base percentage, and 93rd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.

Crawford has picked up a hit in 63.1% of his 111 games this season, with at least two hits in 26.1% of those games.

He has gone deep in 11 games this season (9.9%), homering in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 25.2% of his games this season, Crawford has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (8.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 45.9% of his games this season (51 of 111), with two or more runs 17 times (15.3%).

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 53 .281 AVG .249 .393 OBP .371 .429 SLG .396 18 XBH 19 6 HR 5 20 RBI 20 47/38 K/BB 45/36 0 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings