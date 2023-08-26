Josh Rojas vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023
On Saturday, Josh Rojas (hitting .378 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Royals.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is batting .242 with 15 doubles, two home runs and 21 walks.
- Rojas enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .455 with one homer.
- Rojas has gotten a hit in 37 of 73 games this year (50.7%), with multiple hits on 16 occasions (21.9%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 73 games played this year, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Rojas has had an RBI in 25 games this season (34.2%), including eight multi-RBI outings (11.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 37.0% of his games this year (27 of 73), with two or more runs nine times (12.3%).
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|10
|.211
|AVG
|.324
|.289
|OBP
|.359
|.281
|SLG
|.514
|8
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|7
|36/13
|K/BB
|9/2
|3
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.10 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (162 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lyles (3-14 with a 6.01 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 139 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 25th of the season.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty threw eight innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (6.01), 36th in WHIP (1.263), and 53rd in K/9 (6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
