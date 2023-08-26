Mariners vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 26
Saturday's contest features the Seattle Mariners (72-56) and the Kansas City Royals (41-89) facing off at T-Mobile Park (on August 26) at 4:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 win for the Mariners.
The Mariners will call on Logan Gilbert (11-5) versus the Royals and Jordan Lyles (3-14).
Mariners vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Mariners vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Mariners 5, Royals 3.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Mariners Performance Insights
- The Mariners have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.
- In their last game with a spread, the Mariners failed to cover.
- This season, the Mariners have been favored 84 times and won 48, or 57.1%, of those games.
- Seattle has entered eight games this season favored by -250 or more and is 6-2 in those contests.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Mariners.
- Seattle ranks 12th in the majors with 609 total runs scored this season.
- The Mariners have the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.72).
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 20
|@ Astros
|W 7-6
|Emerson Hancock vs Hunter Brown
|August 21
|@ White Sox
|W 14-2
|Luis Castillo vs Touki Toussaint
|August 22
|@ White Sox
|W 6-3
|Bryan Woo vs Mike Clevinger
|August 23
|@ White Sox
|L 5-4
|George Kirby vs Michael Kopech
|August 25
|Royals
|W 7-5
|Bryce Miller vs Brady Singer
|August 26
|Royals
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Jordan Lyles
|August 27
|Royals
|-
|Luis Castillo vs TBA
|August 28
|Athletics
|-
|Bryan Woo vs Luis Medina
|August 29
|Athletics
|-
|George Kirby vs Ken Waldichuk
|August 30
|Athletics
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Zach Neal
|September 1
|@ Mets
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Carlos Carrasco
