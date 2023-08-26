Saturday's contest features the Seattle Mariners (72-56) and the Kansas City Royals (41-89) facing off at T-Mobile Park (on August 26) at 4:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 win for the Mariners.

The Mariners will call on Logan Gilbert (11-5) versus the Royals and Jordan Lyles (3-14).

Mariners vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Mariners 5, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

In their last game with a spread, the Mariners failed to cover.

This season, the Mariners have been favored 84 times and won 48, or 57.1%, of those games.

Seattle has entered eight games this season favored by -250 or more and is 6-2 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle ranks 12th in the majors with 609 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.72).

Mariners Schedule