Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners will meet Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals on Saturday at T-Mobile Park, at 4:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 12th in baseball with 161 total home runs.

Seattle is 15th in baseball, slugging .413.

The Mariners rank 19th in MLB with a .244 batting average.

Seattle ranks 12th in runs scored with 609 (4.8 per game).

The Mariners are 14th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .323.

Mariners batters strike out 9.9 times per game, the 29th-most in the majors.

Seattle's pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Seattle has the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.72).

Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 1 WHIP in MLB (1.179).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Gilbert makes the start for the Mariners, his 26th of the season. He is 11-5 with a 3.77 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 148 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last time out came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.

Gilbert is trying to pick up his 15th quality start of the season.

Gilbert is looking to secure his 22nd start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.

He has had two appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 8/20/2023 Astros W 7-6 Away Emerson Hancock Hunter Brown 8/21/2023 White Sox W 14-2 Away Luis Castillo Touki Toussaint 8/22/2023 White Sox W 6-3 Away Bryan Woo Mike Clevinger 8/23/2023 White Sox L 5-4 Away George Kirby Michael Kopech 8/25/2023 Royals W 7-5 Home Bryce Miller Brady Singer 8/26/2023 Royals - Home Logan Gilbert Jordan Lyles 8/27/2023 Royals - Home Luis Castillo - 8/28/2023 Athletics - Home Bryan Woo Luis Medina 8/29/2023 Athletics - Home George Kirby Ken Waldichuk 8/30/2023 Athletics - Home Bryce Miller Zach Neal 9/1/2023 Mets - Away Logan Gilbert Carlos Carrasco

