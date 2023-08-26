How to Watch the Mariners vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 26
Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners will meet Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals on Saturday at T-Mobile Park, at 4:10 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
Discover More About This Game
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners rank 12th in baseball with 161 total home runs.
- Seattle is 15th in baseball, slugging .413.
- The Mariners rank 19th in MLB with a .244 batting average.
- Seattle ranks 12th in runs scored with 609 (4.8 per game).
- The Mariners are 14th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .323.
- Mariners batters strike out 9.9 times per game, the 29th-most in the majors.
- Seattle's pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Seattle has the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.72).
- Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 1 WHIP in MLB (1.179).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Logan Gilbert makes the start for the Mariners, his 26th of the season. He is 11-5 with a 3.77 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 148 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Gilbert is trying to pick up his 15th quality start of the season.
- Gilbert is looking to secure his 22nd start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.
- He has had two appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/20/2023
|Astros
|W 7-6
|Away
|Emerson Hancock
|Hunter Brown
|8/21/2023
|White Sox
|W 14-2
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Touki Toussaint
|8/22/2023
|White Sox
|W 6-3
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Mike Clevinger
|8/23/2023
|White Sox
|L 5-4
|Away
|George Kirby
|Michael Kopech
|8/25/2023
|Royals
|W 7-5
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Brady Singer
|8/26/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Jordan Lyles
|8/27/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|-
|8/28/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Luis Medina
|8/29/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Ken Waldichuk
|8/30/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Zach Neal
|9/1/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Carlos Carrasco
