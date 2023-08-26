The Seattle Mariners and Mike Ford (.360 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Royals.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Mike Ford At The Plate

  • Ford has six doubles, 12 home runs and 15 walks while hitting .219.
  • Ford has gotten at least one hit in 39.0% of his games this season (23 of 59), with multiple hits eight times (13.6%).
  • In 16.9% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Ford has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (28.8%), with two or more RBI in six of them (10.2%).
  • He has scored a run in 17 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Other Mariners Players vs the Royals

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
26 GP 33
.219 AVG .219
.286 OBP .309
.469 SLG .490
6 XBH 12
5 HR 7
13 RBI 13
26/5 K/BB 33/10
0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have a 5.10 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Royals rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (162 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Lyles (3-14 with a 6.01 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 139 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 25th of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty threw eight innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 32-year-old's 6.01 ERA ranks 55th, 1.263 WHIP ranks 36th, and 6 K/9 ranks 53rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
