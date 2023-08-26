The Seattle Seahawks right now have the 13th-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +3500.

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +190

+190 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500

Seattle Betting Insights

Seattle put together a 7-10-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, eight Seahawks games hit the over.

Seattle totaled 351.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 13th in the . On defense, it ranked 26th, surrendering 361.7 yards per contest.

The Seahawks posted a 5-4 record at home and were 4-4 on the road last year.

Seattle was 6-5 as underdogs and 3-3 as favorites.

The Seahawks were 4-2 in the NFC West and 6-6 in the NFC overall.

Seahawks Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Geno Smith threw for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game), with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 69.8%.

On the ground, Smith scored one touchdown and picked up 366 yards.

On the ground, Kenneth Walker III scored nine touchdowns and picked up 1,050 yards (70.0 per game).

In the passing game, Walker scored zero touchdowns, with 27 receptions for 165 yards.

In the passing game a season ago, Tyler Lockett scored nine TDs, hauling in 84 balls for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game).

In the passing game, D.K. Metcalf scored six TDs, hauling in 90 balls for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game).

As a playmaker on defense, Bobby Wagner posted 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games with the Seahawks last year.

2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Rams - +8000 2 September 17 @ Lions - +2200 3 September 24 Panthers - +8000 4 October 2 @ Giants - +6600 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 @ Bengals - +1100 7 October 22 Cardinals - +20000 8 October 29 Browns - +3500 9 November 5 @ Ravens - +1800 10 November 12 Commanders - +8000 11 November 19 @ Rams - +8000 12 November 23 49ers - +1000 13 November 30 @ Cowboys - +1500 14 December 10 @ 49ers - +1000 15 December 17 Eagles - +800 16 December 24 @ Titans - +10000 17 December 31 Steelers - +6000 18 January 7 @ Cardinals - +20000

Odds are current as of August 26 at 5:21 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.