Cal Raleigh and his .410 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (100 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Kansas City Royals and Alec Marsh on August 27 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) against the Royals.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Raleigh? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

  • Raleigh has 92 hits, which is best among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .232 with 46 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 123rd, his on-base percentage ranks 109th, and he is 36th in the league in slugging.
  • Raleigh has had a hit in 64 of 114 games this season (56.1%), including multiple hits 25 times (21.9%).
  • Looking at the 114 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 20 of them (17.5%), and in 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Raleigh has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this season (38 of 114), with two or more RBI 17 times (14.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • In 43.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (9.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
56 GP 58
.253 AVG .213
.322 OBP .298
.490 SLG .465
22 XBH 24
12 HR 13
30 RBI 34
53/19 K/BB 71/25
0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.19).
  • Royals pitchers combine to surrender 169 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
  • The Royals are sending Marsh (0-6) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 0-6 with a 5.56 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Tuesday -- the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.56, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .265 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.