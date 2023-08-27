Megan Khang heads the leaderboard of the 2023 CP Women’s Open at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club after three rounds of play, with a score of -11. Fourth round play resumes in Vancouver, Canada, tune in to see how the event unfolds.

Sign up for Fubo and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

How to Watch the 2023 CP Women’s Open

Start Time: 11:50 AM ET

11:50 AM ET Venue: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par/Distance: Par 72/6,685 yards

Par 72/6,685 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Sunday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!

CP Women’s Open Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Megan Khang 1st -11 71-66-68 Sei-young Kim 2nd -8 69-72-67 Jin-young Ko 3rd -6 69-70-71 Georgia Hall 4th -5 73-68-70 Yuka Saso 4th -5 66-73-72

Want to place a bet on the CP Women’s Open? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

CP Women’s Open Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.