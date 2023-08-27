The Seattle Mariners, including Josh Rojas (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 93 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Alec Marsh and the Kansas City Royals at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) against the Royals.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Royals Starter: Alec Marsh

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is hitting .245 with 15 doubles, three home runs and 21 walks.

Rojas will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .455 with two homers in his last outings.

Rojas has reached base via a hit in 38 games this year (of 74 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

Looking at the 74 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (4.1%), and in 1.1% of his trips to the plate.

Rojas has driven in a run in 26 games this season (35.1%), including eight games with more than one RBI (10.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 37.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (13.5%).

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 10 .261 AVG .324 .292 OBP .359 .435 SLG .514 2 XBH 3 1 HR 2 3 RBI 7 5/1 K/BB 9/2 0 SB 3

