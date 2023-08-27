Julio Rodriguez and Bobby Witt Jr. are the hottest hitters on the Seattle Mariners and Kansas City Royals, who play on Sunday at T-Mobile Park, at 4:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners are ninth in MLB action with 168 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Seattle's .417 slugging percentage is 13th in MLB.

The Mariners have the 19th-ranked batting average in the majors (.244).

Seattle has the No. 10 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.8 runs per game (624 total runs).

The Mariners' .325 on-base percentage ranks 12th in baseball.

The Mariners strike out 9.9 times per game, the second-worst mark in MLB.

The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Seattle's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.

Seattle's 3.70 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.

The Mariners have the lowest WHIP in the majors (1.176).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Luis Castillo (10-7 with a 3.20 ERA and 175 strikeouts in 157 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 27th of the season.

His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

Castillo is looking to collect his 15th quality start of the season.

Castillo will try to prolong a 27-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging six innings per outing).

In seven of his 26 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 8/21/2023 White Sox W 14-2 Away Luis Castillo Touki Toussaint 8/22/2023 White Sox W 6-3 Away Bryan Woo Mike Clevinger 8/23/2023 White Sox L 5-4 Away George Kirby Michael Kopech 8/25/2023 Royals W 7-5 Home Bryce Miller Brady Singer 8/26/2023 Royals W 15-2 Home Logan Gilbert Jordan Lyles 8/27/2023 Royals - Home Luis Castillo Alec Marsh 8/28/2023 Athletics - Home Bryan Woo Luis Medina 8/29/2023 Athletics - Home George Kirby Ken Waldichuk 8/30/2023 Athletics - Home Bryce Miller Zach Neal 9/1/2023 Mets - Away Logan Gilbert Carlos Carrasco 9/2/2023 Mets - Away Luis Castillo David Peterson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.