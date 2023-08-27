Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (73-56) will be seeking a series sweep when they match up against the Kansas City Royals (41-90) at T-Mobile Park on Sunday, August 27. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 PM ET.

The Mariners are -275 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Royals (+220). An 8-run over/under has been set for the contest.

Mariners vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo - SEA (10-7, 3.20 ERA) vs Alec Marsh - KC (0-6, 5.56 ERA)

Mariners vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 85 times this season and won 49, or 57.6%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter, the Mariners have gone 3-1 (75%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Seattle has a 73.3% chance to win.

The Mariners have a 6-1 record across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times.

The Royals have won in 36, or 31.3%, of the 115 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +220 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 1-7 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Mariners vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+130) Ty France 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+140) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+160) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+240)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1400 7th 3rd Win AL West +165 - 1st

