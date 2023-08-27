The Seattle Mariners (73-56) hope to sweep a three-game series versus the Kansas City Royals (41-90), at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

The Mariners will call on Luis Castillo (10-7) versus the Royals and Alec Marsh (0-6).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT Sports NW
  • Location: Seattle, Washington
  • Venue: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (10-7, 3.20 ERA) vs Marsh - KC (0-6, 5.56 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Mariners Injury Report
Mariners vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
Mariners vs Royals Player Props

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo

  • The Mariners' Castillo (10-7) will make his 27th start of the season.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw seven innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up one earned run while allowing five hits.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.20, a 4.73 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.042 in 26 games this season.
  • In 26 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 14 of them.
  • Castillo has pitched five or more innings in 26 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
  • He has made 26 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

Luis Castillo vs. Royals

  • The Royals have scored 524 runs this season, which ranks 26th in MLB. They have 1067 hits, 20th in baseball, with 126 home runs (27th in the league).
  • The Royals have gone 9-for-27 with two doubles, a triple and four RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alec Marsh

  • The Royals are sending Marsh (0-6) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 0-6 with a 5.56 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.56, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season. Opposing batters have a .265 batting average against him.
  • Marsh has one quality start under his belt this season.
  • Marsh will try to last five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 4.3 frames per outing.
  • In one of his 10 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Alec Marsh vs. Mariners

  • The opposing Mariners offense has a collective .244 batting average, and is 19th in the league with 1072 total hits and 10th in MLB play with 624 runs scored. They have the 13th-ranked slugging percentage (.417) and are ninth in all of MLB with 168 home runs.
  • In five innings over one appearance against the Mariners this season, Marsh has a 1.8 ERA and a 1.8 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .211.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.