Mariners vs. Royals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 27
The Seattle Mariners (73-56) hope to sweep a three-game series versus the Kansas City Royals (41-90), at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.
The Mariners will call on Luis Castillo (10-7) versus the Royals and Alec Marsh (0-6).
Mariners vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (10-7, 3.20 ERA) vs Marsh - KC (0-6, 5.56 ERA)
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo
- The Mariners' Castillo (10-7) will make his 27th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw seven innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.20, a 4.73 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.042 in 26 games this season.
- In 26 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 14 of them.
- Castillo has pitched five or more innings in 26 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has made 26 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.
Luis Castillo vs. Royals
- The Royals have scored 524 runs this season, which ranks 26th in MLB. They have 1067 hits, 20th in baseball, with 126 home runs (27th in the league).
- The Royals have gone 9-for-27 with two doubles, a triple and four RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alec Marsh
- The Royals are sending Marsh (0-6) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 0-6 with a 5.56 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.56, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season. Opposing batters have a .265 batting average against him.
- Marsh has one quality start under his belt this season.
- Marsh will try to last five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 4.3 frames per outing.
- In one of his 10 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Alec Marsh vs. Mariners
- The opposing Mariners offense has a collective .244 batting average, and is 19th in the league with 1072 total hits and 10th in MLB play with 624 runs scored. They have the 13th-ranked slugging percentage (.417) and are ninth in all of MLB with 168 home runs.
- In five innings over one appearance against the Mariners this season, Marsh has a 1.8 ERA and a 1.8 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .211.
