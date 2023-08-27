Mike Ford vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 6:26 AM AKDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Sunday, Mike Ford (.382 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points above season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Alec Marsh. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Royals.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford has six doubles, 13 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .226.
- Ford has gotten at least one hit in 40.0% of his games this season (24 of 60), with multiple hits nine times (15.0%).
- He has gone deep in 18.3% of his games in 2023, and 7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.0% of his games this season, Ford has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 30.0% of his games this year (18 of 60), he has scored, and in five of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|33
|.235
|AVG
|.219
|.307
|OBP
|.309
|.515
|SLG
|.490
|7
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|7
|15
|RBI
|13
|27/6
|K/BB
|33/10
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.19 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (169 total, 1.3 per game).
- Marsh (0-6) takes the mound for the Royals in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 5.56 ERA in 43 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.
- His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed a 5.56 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .265 to his opponents.
