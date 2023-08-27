On Sunday, Mike Ford (.382 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points above season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Alec Marsh. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Royals.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Mike Ford At The Plate

  • Ford has six doubles, 13 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .226.
  • Ford has gotten at least one hit in 40.0% of his games this season (24 of 60), with multiple hits nine times (15.0%).
  • He has gone deep in 18.3% of his games in 2023, and 7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 30.0% of his games this season, Ford has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 30.0% of his games this year (18 of 60), he has scored, and in five of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
27 GP 33
.235 AVG .219
.307 OBP .309
.515 SLG .490
7 XBH 12
6 HR 7
15 RBI 13
27/6 K/BB 33/10
0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have a 5.19 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Royals rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (169 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Marsh (0-6) takes the mound for the Royals in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 5.56 ERA in 43 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.
  • His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed a 5.56 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .265 to his opponents.
