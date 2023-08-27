Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (10-24) play the Chicago Sky (13-21) at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, August 27 at 6:00 PM ET.

Chicago, led by Marina Mabrey with 17 points, fell short in a 94-87 loss against Las Vegas in their last outing. Elizabeth Williams added 17 points and nine rebounds. With Loyd (32 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 3-9 from 3PT) contriburing the best performance on the team, Seattle lost 90-86 against Indiana. Ezi Magbegor also added 19 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks to the effort.

Sky vs. Storm Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sky (-115 to win)

Sky (-115 to win) Who's the underdog?: Storm (-105 to win)

Storm (-105 to win) What's the spread?: Sky (-1.5)

Sky (-1.5) What's the over/under?: 160.5

160.5 When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: FOX13+, Prime Video, and MARQ

Storm Season Stats

In 2023, the Storm are second-worst in the WNBA offensively (78.6 points scored per game) and eighth on defense (83.8 points conceded).

Seattle is fifth in the league in rebounds per game (34.8) and worst in rebounds allowed (36.2).

With 17.5 assists per game, the Storm are worst in the league.

Seattle is ninth in the WNBA in turnovers per game (14.1) and sixth in turnovers forced (13.1).

The Storm are the third-best squad in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (8.5 per game) and fifth in 3-point percentage (34.9%).

Seattle is seventh in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded (7.6 per game) and ninth in 3-point percentage defensively (35.6%).

Storm Home/Away Splits

At home the Storm are not as good offensively, scoring 73.8 points per game, compared to 83.9 on the road. But they are better defensively, conceding 80.8 points per game at home, compared to 87.1 on the road.

At home, Seattle averages 34.3 rebounds per game, 1.0 fewer than on the road (35.3). It allows 38.2 rebounds per game at home, 4.3 more than on the road (33.9).

The Storm collect 3.1 fewer assists per game at home (16.1) than on the road (19.2).

Seattle commits more turnovers per game at home (14.8) than away (13.4), but it also forces more at home (14.4) than on the road (11.7).

The Storm drain fewer 3-pointers per game at home (7.2) than on the road (9.9), and have a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.3%) than on the road (37.3%).

This year, Seattle is conceding fewer 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than on the road (7.8). However, it allows a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.0%) than away (35.2%).

Storm Moneyline and ATS Records

The Storm have won eight, or 27.6%, of the 29 games they've played as underdogs this season.

The Sky are 8-21 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -105 or more on the moneyline.

Seattle has 17 wins in 33 games against the spread this season.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more, Seattle is 15-14 against the spread.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 51.2% chance of a victory for the Storm.

