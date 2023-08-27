Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (10-24) go up against Kahleah Copper and the Chicago Sky (13-21) on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena, with a start time of 6:00 PM ET on FOX13+, Prime Video, and MARQ.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Storm vs. Sky matchup in this article.

Storm vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX13+, Prime Video, and MARQ

FOX13+, Prime Video, and MARQ Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Storm vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Storm vs. Sky Betting Trends

The Sky are 16-17-0 ATS this season.

The Storm have compiled a 17-16-0 record against the spread this year.

Chicago is 5-7 ATS this season when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Seattle has been an underdog by 1.5 points or more 29 times this year, and covered the spread in 15 of those contests.

A total of 16 out of the Sky's 33 games this season have hit the over.

So far this year, 15 out of the Storm's 33 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

