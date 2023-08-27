Storm vs. Sky: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 6:47 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (10-24) go up against Kahleah Copper and the Chicago Sky (13-21) on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena, with a start time of 6:00 PM ET on FOX13+, Prime Video, and MARQ.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Storm vs. Sky matchup in this article.
Storm vs. Sky Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX13+, Prime Video, and MARQ
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Storm vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sky Moneyline
|Storm Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Sky (-1)
|160.5
|-115
|-105
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Sky (-1.5)
|159.5
|-115
|-105
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Sky (-1.5)
|160.5
|-120
|-110
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Sky (-1.5)
|160.5
|-120
|-110
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Storm vs. Sky Betting Trends
- The Sky are 16-17-0 ATS this season.
- The Storm have compiled a 17-16-0 record against the spread this year.
- Chicago is 5-7 ATS this season when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
- Seattle has been an underdog by 1.5 points or more 29 times this year, and covered the spread in 15 of those contests.
- A total of 16 out of the Sky's 33 games this season have hit the over.
- So far this year, 15 out of the Storm's 33 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
