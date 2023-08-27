Two of the WNBA's best scorers -- Jewell Loyd (first, 24.4 points per game) and Kahleah Copper (eighth, 18.2) -- hit the court when the Seattle Storm (10-24) host the Chicago Sky (13-21) on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on FOX13+, Prime Video, and MARQ.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Storm vs. Sky Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: FOX13+, Prime Video, and MARQ

Storm vs. Sky Score Prediction

Prediction: Storm 83 Sky 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Storm vs. Sky

Computer Predicted Spread: Seattle (-2.4)

Seattle (-2.4) Computer Predicted Total: 163

Storm vs. Sky Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Seattle is 17-16-0 this season.

This year, 15 of Seattle's 33 games have hit the over.

Storm Performance Insights

While the Storm rank in the bottom five in the WNBA in points per game with 78.6 (second-worst), they rank eighth in the league with 83.8 points given up per contest.

Seattle, who ranks fourth in the league with 34.8 boards per game, is allowing 36.2 rebounds per contest, which is worst in the WNBA.

So far this year, the Storm are committing 14.1 turnovers per game (ninth-ranked in WNBA) and forcing 13.1 turnovers per contest (seventh-ranked).

The Storm rank third-best in the WNBA by making 8.5 three-pointers per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank fifth in the league at 34.9%.

With 7.6 treys conceded per game, the Storm are seventh in the WNBA. They are ceding a 35.6% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks eighth in the league.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Seattle has taken 64.4% two-pointers (accounting for 69.6% of the team's buckets) and 35.6% threes (30.4%).

