The Seattle Storm (10-24) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to play the Chicago Sky (13-21) on Sunday, August 27 at Climate Pledge Arena, with tip-off at 6:00 PM ET.

The Storm fell in their last outing 90-86 against the Fever on Thursday.

Seattle Storm Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gabby Williams Out Foot 8.4 3.6 3.8

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rebekah Gardner Out Foot 7 3.7 2.3 Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - -

Storm vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX13+, Prime Video, and MARQ

FOX13+, Prime Video, and MARQ Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Storm Player Leaders

Ezi Magbegor is No. 1 on the Storm in rebounding (8 per game), and puts up 13.9 points and 2.4 assists. She also puts up 1.2 steals and 1.9 blocked shots (second in the WNBA).

Sami Whitcomb is averaging 9.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, making 38.9% of her shots from the field and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per contest.

Jordan Horston is putting up 7.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 37.1% of her shots from the floor.

Kia Nurse is averaging 5.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, making 32.2% of her shots from the field and 32.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per game.

Storm vs. Sky Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Sky -1.5 159.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.