Teoscar Hernández vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 6:30 AM AKDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez (.388 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Alec Marsh and the Kansas City Royals at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
He hit two homers in his most recent game (going 2-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Royals.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is batting .259 with 26 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 29 walks.
- Hernandez enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .375 with three homers.
- In 64.1% of his 128 games this season, Hernandez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 36 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 14.8% of his games this year, and 3.9% of his chances at the plate.
- In 35.9% of his games this season, Hernandez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 48 of 128 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|65
|.226
|AVG
|.290
|.275
|OBP
|.332
|.406
|SLG
|.481
|23
|XBH
|26
|10
|HR
|11
|34
|RBI
|41
|82/14
|K/BB
|84/15
|2
|SB
|4
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.19 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (169 total, 1.3 per game).
- Marsh (0-6 with a 5.56 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his seventh of the season.
- His last time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.56, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .265 batting average against him.
