On Sunday, Ty France (batting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Alec Marsh. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Royals Starter: Alec Marsh

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Ty France At The Plate

France is hitting .253 with 30 doubles, 10 home runs and 34 walks.

France has had a hit in 77 of 126 games this season (61.1%), including multiple hits 33 times (26.2%).

He has gone deep in 7.1% of his games in 2023 (nine of 126), and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

France has had at least one RBI in 30.2% of his games this year (38 of 126), with more than one RBI nine times (7.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 54 of 126 games this season, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 61 .251 AVG .254 .335 OBP .338 .413 SLG .344 24 XBH 16 7 HR 3 30 RBI 21 45/17 K/BB 49/17 1 SB 0

