Ty France vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 6:23 AM AKDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Sunday, Ty France (batting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Alec Marsh. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Ty France At The Plate
- France is hitting .253 with 30 doubles, 10 home runs and 34 walks.
- France has had a hit in 77 of 126 games this season (61.1%), including multiple hits 33 times (26.2%).
- He has gone deep in 7.1% of his games in 2023 (nine of 126), and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- France has had at least one RBI in 30.2% of his games this year (38 of 126), with more than one RBI nine times (7.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 54 of 126 games this season, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|61
|.251
|AVG
|.254
|.335
|OBP
|.338
|.413
|SLG
|.344
|24
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|21
|45/17
|K/BB
|49/17
|1
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.19 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (169 total, 1.3 per game).
- Marsh gets the start for the Royals, his seventh of the season. He is 0-6 with a 5.56 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.56, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .265 batting average against him.
