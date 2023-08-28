The Seattle Mariners and Dylan Moore (.464 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Kyle Muller and the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Royals.

Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dylan Moore? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Dylan Moore At The Plate

  • Moore has five doubles, a triple, seven home runs and nine walks while hitting .237.
  • In 13 of 37 games this year (35.1%) Moore has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (16.2%).
  • In five games this year, he has hit a home run (13.5%, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate).
  • Moore has had an RBI in 10 games this season (27.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (8.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 27.0% of his games this year (10 of 37), with two or more runs three times (8.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Mariners Players vs the Athletics

Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 20
.184 AVG .273
.262 OBP .365
.395 SLG .636
5 XBH 8
1 HR 6
6 RBI 10
16/3 K/BB 23/6
1 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Athletics have a 5.74 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (180 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Muller (1-4 with a 7.28 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 12th of the season.
  • In his last appearance -- in relief on Wednesday -- the left-hander threw four innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up one earned run while surrendering one hit.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 7.28, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .335 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.