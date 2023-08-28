Monday's contest features the Seattle Mariners (74-56) and the Oakland Athletics (38-93) matching up at T-Mobile Park (on August 28) at 9:40 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 win for the Mariners.

The Mariners will give the ball to Bryan Woo (1-3, 4.58 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to Kyle Muller (1-4, 7.28 ERA).

Mariners vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, August 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Mariners 6, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

The Mariners are winless against the spread in their last two chances.

The Mariners have won 50, or 58.1%, of the 86 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Seattle has won four of its five games when favored by at least -275 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 73.3% chance to win.

Seattle has scored 627 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Mariners' 3.69 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule