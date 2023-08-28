Mariners vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 28
Monday's contest features the Seattle Mariners (74-56) and the Oakland Athletics (38-93) matching up at T-Mobile Park (on August 28) at 9:40 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 win for the Mariners.
The Mariners will give the ball to Bryan Woo (1-3, 4.58 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to Kyle Muller (1-4, 7.28 ERA).
Mariners vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
Mariners vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Mariners 6, Athletics 4.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Explore More About This Game
Mariners Performance Insights
- The Mariners have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.
- The Mariners are winless against the spread in their last two chances.
- The Mariners have won 50, or 58.1%, of the 86 games they've played as favorites this season.
- This season Seattle has won four of its five games when favored by at least -275 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 73.3% chance to win.
- Seattle has scored 627 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.69 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 22
|@ White Sox
|W 6-3
|Bryan Woo vs Mike Clevinger
|August 23
|@ White Sox
|L 5-4
|George Kirby vs Michael Kopech
|August 25
|Royals
|W 7-5
|Bryce Miller vs Brady Singer
|August 26
|Royals
|W 15-2
|Logan Gilbert vs Jordan Lyles
|August 27
|Royals
|W 3-2
|Luis Castillo vs Alec Marsh
|August 28
|Athletics
|-
|Bryan Woo vs Kyle Muller
|August 29
|Athletics
|-
|George Kirby vs Ken Waldichuk
|August 30
|Athletics
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Zach Neal
|September 1
|@ Mets
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Carlos Carrasco
|September 2
|@ Mets
|-
|Luis Castillo vs David Peterson
|September 3
|@ Mets
|-
|Bryan Woo vs Tylor Megill
