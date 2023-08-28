Bryan Woo and the Seattle Mariners will hit the field against the Oakland Athletics and projected starter Kyle Muller on Monday at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 1.3 home runs per game to rank 10th in MLB action with 170 total home runs.

Seattle's .417 slugging percentage ranks 14th in MLB.

The Mariners' .244 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.

Seattle scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (627 total, 4.8 per game).

The Mariners are 13th in baseball with a .324 on-base percentage.

The Mariners' 9.9 strikeouts per game are the second-most in the majors.

The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Seattle's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors.

Seattle's 3.69 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.172).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Woo (1-3 with a 4.58 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 13th of the season.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Woo has three quality starts under his belt this year.

Woo enters this matchup with eight outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

In one of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 8/22/2023 White Sox W 6-3 Away Bryan Woo Mike Clevinger 8/23/2023 White Sox L 5-4 Away George Kirby Michael Kopech 8/25/2023 Royals W 7-5 Home Bryce Miller Brady Singer 8/26/2023 Royals W 15-2 Home Logan Gilbert Jordan Lyles 8/27/2023 Royals W 3-2 Home Luis Castillo Alec Marsh 8/28/2023 Athletics - Home Bryan Woo Kyle Muller 8/29/2023 Athletics - Home George Kirby Ken Waldichuk 8/30/2023 Athletics - Home Bryce Miller Zach Neal 9/1/2023 Mets - Away Logan Gilbert Carlos Carrasco 9/2/2023 Mets - Away Luis Castillo David Peterson 9/3/2023 Mets - Away Bryan Woo Tylor Megill

