Bryan Woo will take the hill for the Seattle Mariners (74-56) on Monday, August 28 against the Oakland Athletics (38-93), who will answer with Kyle Muller. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners are listed as -275 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Athletics (+220). An 8-run over/under is listed for the matchup.

Mariners vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Woo - SEA (1-3, 4.58 ERA) vs Muller - OAK (1-4, 7.28 ERA)

Mariners vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have been favored 86 times and won 50, or 58.1%, of those games.

The Mariners have a record of 4-1 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter (80% winning percentage).

Seattle has a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mariners have a 6-1 record from the seven games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Athletics have won in 37, or 29.1%, of the 127 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Athletics have a win-loss record of 1-11 when favored by +220 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Mariners vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160) Ty France 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+195) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+140) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+120) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+225)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1400 7th 3rd Win AL West +165 - 2nd

