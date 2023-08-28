Seahawks Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +3500 as of August 28, the Seattle Seahawks aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.
Seahawks Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +190
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500
Seattle Betting Insights
- Seattle put together a 7-10-0 ATS record last year.
- A total of eight Seahawks games last season went over the point total.
- Seattle compiled 351.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 13th in the . On the other side of the ball, it ranked 26th, giving up 361.7 yards per game.
- Last season the Seahawks were 5-4 at home and 4-4 on the road.
- Seattle had three wins as the favorite (in six games) and six wins as an underdog (11 games).
- In the NFC West the Seahawks were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 6-6.
Seahawks Impact Players
- Geno Smith had 30 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 69.8% of his throws for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game).
- Also, Smith rushed for 366 yards and one TD.
- In 15 games, Kenneth Walker III rushed for 1,050 yards (70.0 per game) and nine TDs.
- Walker also had 27 catches for 165 yards and zero TDs.
- In the passing game a season ago, Tyler Lockett scored nine TDs, catching 84 balls for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game).
- D.K. Metcalf had 90 receptions for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games.
- As a key defensive contributor, Bobby Wagner amassed 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games with the Seahawks last year.
Seahawks Player Futures
2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|2
|September 17
|@ Lions
|-
|+2200
|3
|September 24
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|4
|October 2
|@ Giants
|-
|+6600
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|October 15
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1100
|7
|October 22
|Cardinals
|-
|+40000
|8
|October 29
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|9
|November 5
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
|10
|November 12
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|11
|November 19
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 23
|49ers
|-
|+1000
|13
|November 30
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1500
|14
|December 10
|@ 49ers
|-
|+1000
|15
|December 17
|Eagles
|-
|+800
|16
|December 24
|@ Titans
|-
|+10000
|17
|December 31
|Steelers
|-
|+6000
|18
|January 7
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+40000
