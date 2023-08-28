Teoscar Hernández vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:24 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez (.400 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Kyle Muller and the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Royals.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is hitting .262 with 26 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 29 walks.
- Hernandez enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .409 with three homers.
- Hernandez has gotten a hit in 83 of 129 games this year (64.3%), with more than one hit on 37 occasions (28.7%).
- In 15.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36.4% of his games this year, Hernandez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 49 times this year (38.0%), including seven games with multiple runs (5.4%).
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|65
|.231
|AVG
|.290
|.280
|OBP
|.332
|.421
|SLG
|.481
|24
|XBH
|26
|11
|HR
|11
|35
|RBI
|41
|83/14
|K/BB
|84/15
|2
|SB
|4
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.74).
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 180 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Muller makes the start for the Athletics, his 12th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 7.28 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he tossed four innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.
- In 13 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 7.28, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .335 against him.
