The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez (.400 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Kyle Muller and the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Royals.

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

T-Mobile Park

ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is hitting .262 with 26 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 29 walks.

Hernandez enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .409 with three homers.

Hernandez has gotten a hit in 83 of 129 games this year (64.3%), with more than one hit on 37 occasions (28.7%).

In 15.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4% of his trips to the dish.

In 36.4% of his games this year, Hernandez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 49 times this year (38.0%), including seven games with multiple runs (5.4%).

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 65 .231 AVG .290 .280 OBP .332 .421 SLG .481 24 XBH 26 11 HR 11 35 RBI 41 83/14 K/BB 84/15 2 SB 4

