Ty France vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:25 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Ty France (.244 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Seattle Mariners face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Muller. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Royals.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Ty France At The Plate
- France is hitting .254 with 30 doubles, 10 home runs and 34 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 82nd, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 119th in the league in slugging.
- In 61.4% of his 127 games this season, France has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.
- In 7.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- France has had at least one RBI in 29.9% of his games this season (38 of 127), with more than one RBI nine times (7.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 42.5% of his games this year (54 of 127), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (10.2%) he has scored more than once.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|61
|.253
|AVG
|.254
|.338
|OBP
|.338
|.414
|SLG
|.344
|24
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|21
|45/17
|K/BB
|49/17
|1
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.74).
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 180 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Muller gets the start for the Athletics, his 12th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 7.28 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 59 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Wednesday -- the lefty tossed four innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing one earned run while surrendering one hit.
- In 13 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 7.28 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .335 to opposing hitters.
