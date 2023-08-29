On Tuesday, Cal Raleigh (.368 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points above season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh is batting .230 with 20 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 44 walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 126th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 114th and he is 39th in slugging.

Raleigh has picked up a hit in 55.7% of his 115 games this year, with at least two hits in 21.7% of those games.

He has gone deep in 17.4% of his games this year, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 33.0% of his games this season, Raleigh has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 49 of 115 games this season, and more than once 11 times.

Other Mariners Players vs the Athletics

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 58 .247 AVG .213 .317 OBP .298 .480 SLG .465 22 XBH 24 12 HR 13 30 RBI 34 55/19 K/BB 71/25 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings