Cubs vs. Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 29
The Milwaukee Brewers (74-57) bring a nine-game winning streak into a home contest versus the Chicago Cubs (69-62), at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.
The Cubs will give the nod to Justin Steele (14-3, 3.20 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 15 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Corbin Burnes (9-6, 3.65 ERA).
Cubs vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: TBS
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (14-3, 3.20 ERA) vs Burnes - MIL (9-6, 3.65 ERA)
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele
- Steele (14-3) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 25th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.20, a 4.43 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.188 in 24 games this season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- Steele will look to finish five or more innings for the 13th start in a row.
- He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 24 chances this season.
Justin Steele vs. Brewers
- The Brewers have scored 580 runs this season, which ranks 18th in MLB. They have 1026 hits, 28th in baseball, with 138 home runs (22nd in the league).
- This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Brewers in two games, and they have gone 12-for-47 with a double, a home run and three RBI over 12 innings.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes
- Burnes will look to claim his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Brewers, his 27th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.65 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 158 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw six innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 26 games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed a 3.65 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .199 to his opponents.
- Burnes heads into the game with 17 quality starts under his belt this year.
- Burnes will aim to go five or more innings for his 25th straight appearance. He's averaging 6.1 frames per outing.
- In six of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.65 ERA ranks 24th, 1.076 WHIP ranks ninth, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 25th.
Corbin Burnes vs. Cubs
- He will take the hill against a Cubs squad that is hitting .253 as a unit (14th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .417 (14th in the league) with 158 total home runs (14th in MLB action).
- Burnes has a 7.2 ERA and a 1.4 WHIP against the Cubs this season in five innings pitched, allowing a .211 batting average over one appearance.
