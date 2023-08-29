J.P. Crawford -- with a slugging percentage of .590 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the mound, on August 29 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Athletics.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

Ken Waldichuk TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .384 this season while batting .268 with 76 walks and 76 runs scored.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 85th in the league in slugging.

Crawford has recorded a hit in 72 of 114 games this season (63.2%), including 31 multi-hit games (27.2%).

Looking at the 114 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (10.5%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Crawford has picked up an RBI in 26.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 7.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 53 games this year (46.5%), including multiple runs in 19 games.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 53 .285 AVG .249 .396 OBP .371 .444 SLG .396 20 XBH 19 7 HR 5 22 RBI 20 49/40 K/BB 45/36 0 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings