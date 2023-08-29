Josh Rojas vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:23 AM AKDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Josh Rojas (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Royals.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas has 15 doubles, three home runs and 22 walks while batting .243.
- Rojas has gotten at least one hit in 50.7% of his games this year (38 of 75), with at least two hits 17 times (22.7%).
- He has homered in 4.0% of his games this season, and 1.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26 games this year (34.7%), Rojas has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (10.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 38.7% of his games this year (29 of 75), with two or more runs 10 times (13.3%).
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|33
|.211
|AVG
|.277
|.289
|OBP
|.317
|.281
|SLG
|.384
|8
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|21
|36/13
|K/BB
|24/7
|3
|SB
|6
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.75).
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 182 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Waldichuk (2-7 with a 6.05 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 19th of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up a 6.05 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 29 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .287 to opposing hitters.
