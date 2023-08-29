The Seattle Mariners and Teoscar Hernandez will take the field against the Oakland Athletics and Tony Kemp on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners are favored in this one, at -300, while the underdog Athletics have +230 odds to play spoiler. Seattle is the favorite on the run line (-2.5 with +105 odds). The over/under is 8 runs for the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mariners gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mariners vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -300 +230 8 -105 -115 -2.5 +105 -125

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Mariners have a record of 6-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Mariners and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

In their last two games with a spread, the Mariners failed to cover each time.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have put together a 51-36 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 58.6% of those games).

Seattle has won all three games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -300 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Mariners a 75% chance to win.

In the 131 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Seattle, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-61-4).

The Mariners have collected a 4-12-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 25% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-28 37-28 25-20 49-34 56-41 18-13

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.