Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners hit the field against Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at T-Mobile Park.

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

Location: Seattle, Washington

Venue: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 1.3 home runs per game to rank 10th in MLB play with 172 total home runs.

Seattle ranks 13th in baseball, slugging .419.

The Mariners' .245 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.

Seattle has the No. 10 offense in baseball, scoring 4.8 runs per game (634 total runs).

The Mariners' .325 on-base percentage ranks 11th in baseball.

Mariners batters strike out 9.9 times per game, the 29th-most in MLB.

Seattle's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Seattle has a 3.66 team ERA that is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.168).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

George Kirby (10-8) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 3.28 ERA in 156 1/3 innings pitched, with 142 strikeouts.

The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Kirby has 17 quality starts under his belt this year.

Kirby is aiming for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.2 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has had five appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 8/23/2023 White Sox L 5-4 Away George Kirby Michael Kopech 8/25/2023 Royals W 7-5 Home Bryce Miller Brady Singer 8/26/2023 Royals W 15-2 Home Logan Gilbert Jordan Lyles 8/27/2023 Royals W 3-2 Home Luis Castillo Alec Marsh 8/28/2023 Athletics W 7-0 Home Bryan Woo Kyle Muller 8/29/2023 Athletics - Home George Kirby Ken Waldichuk 8/30/2023 Athletics - Home Bryce Miller Zach Neal 9/1/2023 Mets - Away Logan Gilbert Carlos Carrasco 9/2/2023 Mets - Away Luis Castillo David Peterson 9/3/2023 Mets - Away Bryan Woo Tylor Megill 9/4/2023 Reds - Away George Kirby Brandon Williamson

