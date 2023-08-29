George Kirby will toe the rubber for the Seattle Mariners (75-56) on Tuesday, August 29 versus the Oakland Athletics (38-94), who will answer with Ken Waldichuk. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners are favored in this one, at -300, while the underdog Athletics have +230 odds to upset. The over/under is 8 runs for this contest (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Mariners vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (10-8, 3.28 ERA) vs Waldichuk - OAK (2-7, 6.05 ERA)

Mariners vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have won 51 out of the 87 games, or 58.6%, in which they've been favored.

The Mariners have won all three games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -300 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 75% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners played as the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and finished 6-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total six times.

The Athletics have come away with 37 wins in the 128 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Athletics have won all of their eight games in which they were named as at least a +230 moneyline underdog.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Athletics had a record of 3-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Mariners vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+160) Ty France 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+130) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+230) Dylan Moore 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+210)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1400 7th 3rd Win AL West +165 - 2nd

