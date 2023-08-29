You can find player prop bet odds for Julio Rodriguez, Brent Rooker and others on the Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics prior to their matchup at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 31 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs, 41 walks and 87 RBI (153 total hits). He has swiped 35 bases.

He has a slash line of .286/.346/.482 on the year.

Rodriguez will look for his 14th straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .596 with four doubles, five home runs, three walks and 16 RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Aug. 28 4-for-5 3 1 3 8 0 vs. Royals Aug. 27 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Royals Aug. 26 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Royals Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at White Sox Aug. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 110 hits with 27 doubles, 12 home runs, 76 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .268/.384/.421 so far this season.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Aug. 28 2-for-4 3 1 1 5 0 vs. Royals Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Aug. 26 2-for-3 3 0 1 3 0 vs. Royals Aug. 25 3-for-4 3 1 1 6 0 at White Sox Aug. 23 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Rooker Stats

Rooker has collected 91 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .243/.326/.464 slash line on the year.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Aug. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Aug. 26 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at White Sox Aug. 24 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

