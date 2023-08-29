The Seattle Mariners (75-56) will look to Julio Rodriguez, currently on a 13-game hitting streak, versus the Oakland Athletics (38-94) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday, at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners will give the nod to George Kirby (10-8) against the Athletics and Ken Waldichuk (2-7).

Mariners vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (10-8, 3.28 ERA) vs Waldichuk - OAK (2-7, 6.05 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: George Kirby

The Mariners will hand the ball to Kirby (10-8) for his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.28 and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .247 in 25 games this season.

He has started 25 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 17 of them.

Kirby has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 25 chances this season.

George Kirby vs. Athletics

The Athletics have scored 476 runs this season, which ranks 30th in MLB. They have 960 hits, 30th in baseball, with 134 home runs (23rd in the league).

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Athletics in one game, and they have gone 7-for-27 with a triple, a home run and three RBI over seven innings.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ken Waldichuk

Waldichuk (2-7 with a 6.05 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 19th of the season.

The left-hander's most recent time out came on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The 25-year-old has put up a 6.05 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 29 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .287 to opposing hitters.

Waldichuk is trying to collect his third quality start of the year in this outing.

Waldichuk is looking for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 3.8 innings per start.

He has had seven appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Ken Waldichuk vs. Mariners

The opposing Mariners offense has the 13th-ranked slugging percentage (.419) and ranks 10th in home runs hit (172) in all of MLB. They have a collective .245 batting average, and are 19th in the league with 1092 total hits and 10th in MLB play scoring 634 runs.

In 2 2/3 innings over one appearance against the Mariners this season, Waldichuk has a 16.88 ERA and a 4.125 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .500.

