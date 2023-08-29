The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez (.432 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the Athletics.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

Ken Waldichuk TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez has 26 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 29 walks while batting .264.

Hernandez enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .429 with three homers.

Hernandez has gotten a hit in 84 of 130 games this season (64.6%), including 38 multi-hit games (29.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.4% of his games this year, and 4% of his plate appearances.

Hernandez has driven in a run in 48 games this season (36.9%), including 22 games with more than one RBI (16.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 49 games this season (37.7%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 65 .236 AVG .290 .283 OBP .332 .423 SLG .481 24 XBH 26 11 HR 11 37 RBI 41 84/14 K/BB 84/15 2 SB 4

Athletics Pitching Rankings