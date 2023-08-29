Ty France -- with a slugging percentage of .308 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the hill, on August 29 at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent game against the Athletics.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

Ken Waldichuk TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Ty France At The Plate

France is batting .256 with 30 doubles, 10 home runs and 35 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 76th, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 119th in the league in slugging.

France has had a hit in 79 of 128 games this year (61.7%), including multiple hits 34 times (26.6%).

He has gone deep in nine games this year (7.0%), leaving the park in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

France has picked up an RBI in 38 games this season (29.7%), with more than one RBI in nine of those contests (7.0%).

In 42.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (10.2%).

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 61 .258 AVG .254 .344 OBP .338 .417 SLG .344 24 XBH 16 7 HR 3 30 RBI 21 46/18 K/BB 49/17 1 SB 0

